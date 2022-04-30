Impact rating/viewership for Thursday

Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling drew 107,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.46% from last week’s 112,000 viewers for the Rebellion go-home show.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 30,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 9.09% from the 33,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #143 for the night with the 0.03 key demo rating, and ranked #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the sixth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied with several other episodes for the lowest key demo rating of the year. The episode faced competition from the NFL Draft and the NBA Playoffs. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 4.46% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 10.83% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 60% from the episode that aired one year before. The 2021 episode was also the post-Rebellion show.

NFL Draft coverage on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.60 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The NFL Draft also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.446 million viewers.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.905 million viewers, also drawing a 0.62 key demo rating. The NFL Draft on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.86 rating, also drawing 3.803 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped post-Rebellion edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time – Rebellion fallout, the Impact return of The Briscoes, Honor No More vs. The Motor City Machineguns and Mike Bailey in six-man action, The Decay vs. Savannah Evans and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, VSK vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, and new Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defending against Moose in a Rebellion rematch, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode