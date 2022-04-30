Disco Inferno and Kenny Omega tangle on Twitter

AEW star and former World Champion Kenny Omega responded to a comment on Twitter yesterday by former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno, aka Glenn Gilbertti, responding to a STARDOM match clip. It was AZM and Mei Suruga from Friday’s STARDOM Cinderella 2022 Final event.

Disco Inferno initially tweeted, “Didn’t Dave [Meltzer] say these were the best women’s wrestlers?” This prompted Kenny Omega to respond. He wrote, “It’s pretty sickening that un-athletic enhancement talents of yesteryear are trying to tear down incredibly gifted stars of today. BTW, this clip and both these gals rule.”

After another Twitter user commented on Omega’s friend and manager, Don Callis, appearing as an enhancement talent on WFWA TV, Omega replied, “My uncle didn’t belittle young talent on social media (or otherwise) like a bitch. He did his best to encourage and guide them. Big difference. Nice try.”

Meanwhile, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lance Storm responded to Disco Inferno, “Classic Disco. Pick a clip of a whacky spot many in North America won’t like to be a troll. I’ve watched a lot of Stardom, many there would work circles around you.”

You can view some of those tweets and exchanges below.

