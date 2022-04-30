DDP says Bill Goldberg got the WCW title too soon

“If I can go back and rebook that whole thing, I would’ve waited on Bill on that. I had real stuff, angles with Hogan going into that. Billy was so hot and so was Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was getting hotter and hotter and hotter, so they just kind of pushed Goldy up against Stone Cold. ‘Let’s put the title on him.’ And it was a great moment for Bill, and I’m not taking anything away from him. It was a great, great run. In retrospect, I think it was a little too early for him because he was (still green). If you look at him, anything he’s done in the last 5 years for WWE, when he grabs that mic, he knows who he is. He’s cut some pretty damn good promos. If you could’ve had that guy just about a year later, it might’ve been different.”

source: DDP Snake Pit podcast