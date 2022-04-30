Cody teases bringing back winged eagle WWE title if he is champion

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Cody Rhodes has hinted that he would bring back the winged eagle WWE title design if he becomes champion.

Rhodes, who just like his father, never held the big one, returned to WWE to complete the puzzle and get something that his family has never been able win: the WWE Championship.

Discussing the hypothetical scenario, he said it would be the “the ultimate industry dream” to win the title, “and then to perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the winged eagle,” Cody said. “That would just be something. That’s all I can really say.”

The popular winged eagle title design was retired in 1998 and Stone Cold Steve Austin was the last one to hold it. It was introduced in 1988 and Hulk Hogan was the first one to carry the Reggie Parks designed title.

To this day, the winged eagle design is still considered the best-looking WWE title.

Cody already did something similar in his prior run with WWE, bringing back the white strap Intercontinental title when he was champion.