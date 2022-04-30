4/30/22 WWE house show results from Paris

– WWE IC Title – Ricochet (c) d Sami Zayn / Butch : Hurricanrana and pin on Zayn

– Aliyah defeated Shotzi Via a Quick Rollup

– Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Via a Rollup

– Bobby Lashley defeated Ridge Holland with a Spear after Sheamus was ejected from Ringside

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Ronda Rousey using the ring ropes for leverage

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler Via a Codebreaker into a Pin

– WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro defeated WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. : Orton hits one of the Usos with the RKO, and then the pin.

– WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre when he countered the Claymore into a Spear.

source: WrestlingBodyslam.Com