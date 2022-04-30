4/30/22 WWE house show results from Paris
– WWE IC Title – Ricochet (c) d Sami Zayn / Butch : Hurricanrana and pin on Zayn
– Aliyah defeated Shotzi Via a Quick Rollup
– Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Via a Rollup
– Bobby Lashley defeated Ridge Holland with a Spear after Sheamus was ejected from Ringside
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Ronda Rousey using the ring ropes for leverage
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler Via a Codebreaker into a Pin
– WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro defeated WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. : Orton hits one of the Usos with the RKO, and then the pin.
– WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre when he countered the Claymore into a Spear.
source: WrestlingBodyslam.Com
WWE sold out an over 11k capacity arena in Paris, but that's the latest inflated number according to Dave meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, real number is 7,000 pic.twitter.com/7X144RuGRS
— Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 (@bernardomayne) April 30, 2022