4/29/22 WWE house show results from London

WWE house show results from the O2 Arena in London…

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retained over Shayna Baszler and Natalya – before the match the crowd booed Natalya alot

* Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match – Randy Orton and Riddle celebrated with the crowd after the match – lot of cheering for Randy.

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Butch and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat, originally Sami said Butch was not here and was missing and then he came through the crowd and the match began, alot of heat towards Sami saying he is the bst in WWE and needs respecting.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Ronda Rousey with a quick cheat with a foot on the rope, Ronda did almost win but Charlotte had her feet on the rope. Rousey laid Flair out after the match

Samantha Irvin announced the ticket release date and name for Wales PPV in September 2022 featuring Raw, SmackDown and NXT Superstars

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Drew McIntyre