30th Anniversary Edition of SummerSlam 92 to be released on Blu-Ray/DVD in Europe

Fremantle, the company who has the rights to produce WWE DVDs and Blu-Rays for the European market, will be releasing a special 30th Anniversary Edition of SummerSlam 92.

The release will coincide with the Clash at the Castle, the first WWE premium live event in a stadium in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 92.

The 30th Anniversary Edition of SummerSlam 92 will contain the full card as well as the dark matches that aired before the pay-per-view started. Those matches feature Tatanka vs Berzerker, Papa Shango vs Tito Santana, and Jim Duggan and the Bushwhakcers vs The Mountie and the Nasty Boys.

SummerSlam 92 featured eight matches on the main card: Nailz vs Vigril, Legion of Doom vs Money Inc, Repo Man vs Crush, The Natural Disasters vs The Beverly Brothers, Ultimate Warrior vs Macho Man, Undertaker vs Kamala, and Bret Hart vs British Bulldog in the main event.

Several extras from the show will also be part of this release.

It can be pre-ordered now at wwedvd.co.uk.