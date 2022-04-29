UK stadium premium live event gets name and ticket date

The UK premium live event which will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, got a name and a date for tickets.

The show is officially named Clash at the Castle and tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20. A pre-sale will start on Wednesday, May 18, and we will publish the pre-sale code when it’s available.

The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight.

Over 120,000 WWE fans registered for the pre-sale information and only around 65,000 tickets are expected to go on sale. The show got a WWE record for the most registrations in a 24-hour period, surpassing any WrestleMania.

This will be the first stadium show in the United Kingdom for 30 years. The last time WWE held a show of this size in the UK was SummerSlam in 1992.