LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

We go right to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre to the Steel Cage as Samantha Irvin goes over the rules and does the introductions. McIntyre marches out with his sword, Angela, and stops for the pyro to go off. Drew stops at the cage and shakes the steel before entering in. Out next comes Sami Zayn as we see some recent events that led to this match.

Drew is ready to go before the bell hits, calling for the door to be shut. We see Drew Gulak at ringside as the special guest timekeeper/bell ringer. Sami ducks Drew and starts climbing the cage. Drew pulls him down and launches him into the corner for big punches and kicks. Drew with a big chop to the chest now. Drew launches Sami into the steel cage wall and fans chant “one more time!” so Drew gives it to them. Drew plays to the crowd for a pop, then launches Sami into the cage wall again but this time he tries to climb up. Drew grabs his leg but Sami kicks him away.

Drew leaps up with a shot to the back now to keep Sami from climbing. They fight on the top turnbuckle now with Sami slamming Drew face-first into the steel. Sami with a big Sunset Bomb from the corner. Fans boo Sami as we go to commercial.

