Cody Rhodes to be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The next Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin will be a big one as WWE today announced that Cody Rhodes will be the next guest on the show.

The Cody interview will start streaming on Peacock and WWE Network next Friday and this will surely be one of the most-anticipated shows from the series.

Rhodes shockingly left AEW in mid-February and joined the company he quit six years ago for one of the biggest multi-year contracts ever offered to a talent. With a no holds barred approach by Austin, you can bet that there will be no topics off the table and the AEW part of Cody’s career will surely come up at some point.

The preview of the show sees Cody and Austin both cupping their ears spoofing the famous Cody GIF backstage at a wrestling show as the camera moves close at a fast pace. As the camera inches closer, the glass breaks and Cody’s theme kicks in.