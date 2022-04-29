AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up previews for tonight

— Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Samoa Joe defending the ROH World Television Title against Trent Beretta. There will also be a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament with Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament as the opener

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale

* Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn

* Face-to-face confrontation between Hook and Danhausen

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Trent Beretta in the main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage, which will air at 10pm ET on TNT.

— Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

NXT Level Up will feature the WWE in-ring debut of Arianna Grace (aka Bianca Carelli), who is the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. She will be going up against Amari Miller, who debuted with the company back in mid-2021, but will also be working her first Level Up match tonight.

Grace revealed her new ring name earlier this week on Twitter. She was then announced for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Level Up episode:

* Damon Kemp vs. Dante Chen in the opener

* Arianna Grace debuts vs. Amari Miller

* Andre Chase vs. Quincy Elliott in the main event

Stay tuned for more from NXT Level Up, which airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.