4/29/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

—

Match #1 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Swerve Strickland

They exchange waist-locks and go-behinds, and then Allin drops Strickland to the mat and applies a wrist-lock. Strickland gets free and sends Allin across the ring. Strickland drops Allin with a hurricanrana, but Allin comes back and applies a rear chin-lock on the mat. Strickland counters out, but Allin applies a hammer-lock. Strickland sends Allin to the floor and comes over the top rope, but Allin counters with a Stunner. Allin gets Strickland back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland rolls to the outside and takes Allin out with a knee strike as Allin goes for a suicide dive. Strickland delivers a kick to Allin’s face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland tries to choke Allin with his boot in the corner, but Allin counters out with a knee bar/ankle lock combination. Strickland counters out and delivers a brain buster. Strickland goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Strickland goes up top and goes for the double stomp, but Allin dodges it and drops Strickland with Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Strickland gets his knees up to block it. Strickland kicks Allin in the back of the head and goes for the cover, but Allin grabs the rope. Strickland takes Allin to the apron and drops him to the floor with a suplex. Strickland rolls Allin back into the ring, but Starks leaves the commentary table and walks to ringside. Sting gets in between Starks and Strickland, and then backs him up the ramp. Strickland gets into the ring, but Allin picks his ankle and gets the pin fall with the Last Supper pinning combination.

Winner: Darby Allin

—

Shawn Spears gives more hints about Wardlow’s opponent on Wednesday. Spears says he is seven feet tall, and has a lot of Pinnacle potential. Spears says Wardlow is alone, and he will go to slaughter on Dynamite.

—

Excalibur brings up the Jericho Appreciation Society’s attack on Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana on Dynamite, and Jericho says they took out Kingston with a fireball and awards himself with the Sports Entertainer of the Week Award. Santana and Ortiz rush out and Santana attacks Jericho while Ortiz stands guard. Jericho vs. Santana is made official for Dynamite.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Red Velvet (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Skye Blue, Trish Adora, and Willow Nightingale

Cargill and Blue start the match, but Velvet quickly tags in. Velvet delivers shots to Blue and takes her to the mat. Velvet takes Skye to the corner and stomps her down. Velvet chokes Blue with her boot and tags Hogan in. Hogan delivers a corner dropkick and then goes for a leg drop, but Blue dodges it. Skye kicks Hogan in the head and goes for the cover, but Velvet breaks it up. Nightingale sends Velvet to the outside with a Pounce, and then Hogan kicks Blue in the head. Adora tags in, but Hogan trips her up and delivers a leg drop. Cargill tags in and drops Adora with a kick to the face. Velvet and Hogan take out Nightingale and Blue, and the Cargill drops Adora with Jaded for the pin fall.

Winners: Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Red Velvet

—

Allin and Strickland are backstage with Tony Schiavone. Allin says that’s not how he wanted things to go down, and if Strickland wants another five minutes they can go. Strickland says he knows Allin didn’t want that, but tells Allin to win the whole thing. Strickland says he now has more unfinished business with Team Taz, and says he will call upon Keith Lee to help him out.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Colten Gunn (w/Austin Gunn) vs. Keith Lee

They lock up and Lee backs Gunn into the corner. Gunn delivers a shot to Lee, followed by a few elbow strikes. Gunn slaps Lee in the chest, but Lee tosses him into the corner and delivers body shots. Lee double chops Gunn’s chest as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lee is in control and drops Gunn with a few shoulder tackles. Lee sends Gunn into the corner and tosses him across the ring. Lee charges at Gunn in the corner, but Austin shoves him out of the way and Lee hits Austin and the turnbuckle. Gunn goes for the Famouser, but Lee dodges it. Lee goes for the Spirit Bomb, but Gunn gets free. Gunn goes for the Colt 45, but Lee counters with the Jackhammer and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Keith Lee

—

Schiavone is backstage with The Hardys. Jeff says it would be an honor to be in the Owen Hart Tournament, and Matt runs down the possible opponents that Jeff could face. Matt says there is no way that Bobby Fish will beat Jeff on Wednesday.

The Undisputed Elite answer, and Adam Cole says the Hardys made no sense. Cole says when Fish wins, three members of the Undisputed Elite will be in the Owen Hart Tournament, and one of them will win it.

—

Danhausen comes to the ring and calls out Hook. Hook gets in Danhausen’s face and Danhausen tries to back out and says they can try again next week. Hook says they are doing it right now, but Smart Mark Sterling interrupts. He asks if people actually want to see them fight, because he doesn’t. Tony Nese attacks Hook and Danhausen from behind, and then stomps Danhausen down as Sterling grabs Hook. Hook throws Sterling to the mat, and then drops Nese with an exploder suplex. Danhausen curses Nese and Sterling, and they back up the ramp as Danhausen and Hook stand in the ring. Danhausen extends his hand to Hook, but Hook grabs him by the collar and shoves him away.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Austin and Colten Gunn. Austin says they don’t consider that a loss, because Colten went toe-to-toe with Lee. The Acclaimed walk in, and they say when they all team up they don’t lose. They Acclaimed ask if they want to scissor with The Acclaimed, and The Gunns say they have to go talk to their dad.

—

Mercedes Martinez talks about their match on Dynamite, against Deonna Purrazzo, which will be for the the undisputed ROH Women’s World Championship.

—

Match #4 – ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy)

They exchange wrist-locks and Beretta comes off the ropes, but Joe drops him with a shoulder tackle. Joe delivers right hands and body shots in the corner, and beats Beretta down to the mat. Joe delivers a chop, and then sends Beretta across the ring and connects with a back elbow. Joe sends Beretta to the floor and goes after him, but Beretta comes back with a knee strike. Beretta takes Joe out with a moonsault press and tosses him back into the ring. Joe rolls right back out, but Beretta follows and delivers a few chops. Joe comes back and slams Beretta to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta comes back and sends Joe to the floor. Beretta connects with a dropkick and takes him out with a cross-body from the top rope. Beretta delivers shots to Joe in the ring and drops him with an exploder suplex. Beretta sends Joe to the corner and drops him with a tornado DDT. Beretta goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Joe comes back with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Joe applies a cross-face, but Beretta makes it to the ropes. Joe takes Beretta to the corner and goes for the Muscle Buster, but Beretta rolls through and gets a two count. Beretta takes Joe to the corner and charges, but Joe slams him to the mat. Joe locks in a rear choke, and Beretta passes out.

Winner and still ROH World Television Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Joe and Beretta observe the Code of Honor with a handshake. Schiavone gets in the ring for an interview, but they are interrupted by Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Singh takes his jacket off and walks to ringside, but Cassidy, Taylor, and Beretta are still there. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and kicks Singh in the shins. They all brawl on the ouside, and then Lethal and Joe begin brawling in the ring. Referees and agents rush the ring to separate Lethal and Joe as the show comes to a close.