WWE Superstars in Europe for first tour of 2022

WWE Superstars and crew are in Europe for a short, four-day trip that will see them perform four shows in three different countries.

The tour starts today in Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena and continues tomorrow in London at The O2. Smackdown tomorrow has already been pre-taped so tomorrow’s show is not a television taping. Saturday there will be a live show at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and then it is off to Leipzig in Germany at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena on Sunday for the last show of the tour.

These shows will feature a mix of Raw and Smackdown Superstars and everyone will be back in the U.S. in time for Monday Night Raw on Monday.