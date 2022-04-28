4/28 WWE results from Newcastle, rope breaks in main event

Thanks to Charles R. for the following WWE live event results from Thursday’s show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus

* Aliyah defeated Shotzi

* Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Natalya

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Butch

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by DQ. Flair retained the title

* Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley in a match where the top rope broke

As seen in the video below, McIntyre ran the ropes during the match and the top rope broke, which led to Lashley immediately falling out to the floor as a trainer ran over to check him out. Sami Zayn, who had interfered in the match, was also at ringside, and helped Lashley back into the ring.

A fan in attendance noted that Lashley did not seem to be injured, and he was able to return to the ring to finish the bout, which McIntyre won. McIntyre also hit a post-match Claymore to Zayn, all while the top rope was broken.

McIntyre tweeted a photo from the incident and wrote, “Thank you #WWENewcastle We tore the house…..and the ring down!”

Below are video clips of the top rope breaking during McIntyre vs. Lashley, along with McIntyre’s full tweet:

MAJOR ACCIDENT – RING BREAKS AT WWE NEWCASTLE LIVE #WWENewcastle #WWE pic.twitter.com/AgOgi0pPji — Louie Von Der Geest (@Louie_Von05) April 28, 2022

okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match. — 🍂 aimsˎˊ˗ (@bayIynch) April 28, 2022