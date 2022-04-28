Spoilers for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per Wrestling Inc:
* Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane
* Willow Nightingale defeated Gia Scott
* Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via referee stoppage
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus. They shook hands after.
* Tony Nese defeated Cheeseburger. Mark Sterling was with Nese at ringside.
* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose. Vickie Guerrero was at ringside.
* Max Caster defeated Zack Clayton. Anthony Bowens was with Caster at ringside.
* The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Bret Waters, Cory Bishop, Mike Law, Anthony Bennett and Jaden Valo