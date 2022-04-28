Ospreay & Fujinami test positive for COVID, AEW Production Truck involved in car accident

Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete at Wrestling Dontaku May 1.

Tomohiro Ishii will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP US Championship. A mystery partner will replace Fujinami.

Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete at Wrestling Dontaku May 1. Tomohiro Ishii will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP US Championship. A mystery partner will replace Fujinami. Details: https://t.co/8XCDfvhSsv#njdontaku pic.twitter.com/d4c75Y1lYn — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 28, 2022

—–

The AEW Production Truck was involved in an car accident yesterday…