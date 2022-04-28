Ospreay & Fujinami test positive for COVID, AEW Production Truck involved in car accident
Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete at Wrestling Dontaku May 1.
Tomohiro Ishii will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP US Championship. A mystery partner will replace Fujinami.
Details: https://t.co/8XCDfvhSsv#njdontaku pic.twitter.com/d4c75Y1lYn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 28, 2022
The AEW Production Truck was involved in an car accident yesterday…
The #AEW Production Truck Got Into An accident In Philadelphia This Afternoon.
Everyone Is OK. Speculation Is The Driver Of The Smaller Vehicle Was Texting While Driving. pic.twitter.com/wsgeqs1vFV
— Mark's Wrestling videos And pics (@MarksWrestling1) April 27, 2022