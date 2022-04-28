Notes on Jim Ross, Sgt. Slaughter, and Serena Deeb

– Jim Ross is going to be doing some work with Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions.

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast (via AdFreeShows), the AEW commentator shared that he, along with the likes of Jake Roberts, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase, will be working on a project for The Rock’s company in which they go back and look at the old wrestling territories.

– WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has signed a new multi-year deal with toy giant Hasbro, and will soon be returning to the world of G.I. Joe for action figures.

Sgt. Slaughter G.I. Joe action figure will be released this fall.

– Serena Deeb shows off her shiner….

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)