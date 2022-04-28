Impact Wrestling’s W. Morrissey teased for AEW Dynamite next week

Apr 28, 2022 - by James Walsh

During the April 27th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a backstage promo and made a phone call to a “big man” in regards to a six-figure match against Wardlow on next week’s show. MJF said that the man is bigger than Wardlow and “you can’t teach that” which would seemingly mean that former WWE star Big Cass (W. Morrissey in Impact Wrestling) is going to be Wardlow’s opponent.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ariane Andrew

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal