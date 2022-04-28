Dynamite and Rampage re-written this week

This week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage episodes reportedly had to be re-written due to AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page testing positive for COVID-19.

Page announced on Wednesday morning that he would be missing Dynamite due to COVID. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that due to Page’s absence, plans for both AEW shows had to be changed.

Page expects to be back on TV next week. It was noted that Friday’s Rampage had to be re-written more than last night’s Dynamite did, but a few items were changed on Dynamite as well. Dynamite was reportedly “heavily re-written” earlier in the day.

While Page was not on Dynamite last night, the company still announced his title defense against CM Punk at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 29 in Las Vegas. There was scheduled to be a big angle with Punk and Page, to lead to the announcement of the match, but Page’s absence prevented that. It’s possible that the angle they had planned for this week will be saved for next week.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will take place from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.