Deonna Purrazzo isn’t sure if she’ll have more AEW appearances

In an interview with PWInsider Elite, Deonna Purrazzo said that she’s not sure if she will make more appearances for AEW beyond next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Purrazzo, an Impact Wrestling star, will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against interim champion Mercedes Martinez.

She said:

“I’m excited. Nervous. I don’t know how many people will be in the building in Baltimore or what the capacity is, but it will probably be the biggest crowd I’ve ever wrestled in front of, possibly. To have my first match in AEW as a championship match, for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship, is incredible. Over the last year and a half, there’s been so much talk about what the women’s crossover would be between AEW and IMPACT, and we haven’t really seen anything. To be that first woman to get through Tony’s forbidden door is everything I wanted. Alongside Britt, and people at IMPACT were very vocal about it, this is what we wanted. We wanted to be part of this. I don’t know if it will extend further than me and Mercedes next week, but we’re seeing a taste of it and that’s exciting for all of women’s wrestling.“