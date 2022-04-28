AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 921,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.96% from last week’s episode, which drew 930,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10.81% from last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 424,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 12.21% from last week’s 483,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience and the lowest key demo rating since the February 16 episode. The episode drew the second-lowest viewership and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.96% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.81% from last week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Nuggets and the Warriors on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.37 rating. The Nuggets vs. Warriors game on TNT also topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.017 million viewers.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.722 million viewers. Survivor also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.85 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.6% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was even with the previous year. The 2021 episode had major competition from President Biden’s address to Congress.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR facing off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament with CM Punk on commentary as the opener, The Jericho Appreciation Society having a sit-down with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, Lance Archer vs. Wardlow, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, plus Scorpio Sky defeating Sammy Guevara to win the AEW TNT Title in a Ladder Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode