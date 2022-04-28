Adam Scherr talks CYN and more

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) recently spoke with Mike Jones of DC101 to discuss a variety of topics, including his partnership with FameDays, the celebrity virtual messaging service.

Scherr talked about his new Control Your Narrative pro wrestling company with EC3 and said while the brand is just getting started, big things are happening.

“Every day it grows and grows and grows,” Scherr said. “We’ve only had two shows so far. We’ve done two live shows and two of our televised episodes that were on YouTube, now on Pro Wrestling TV as ‘The Narrative One’ and then ‘The Narrative Two’ which is the one that features me in my first post-WWE match against EC3.”

The early days of CYN have been met with a lot of criticism, but the brand is clearly developing a fanbase. Scherr commented on how the CYN buzz is real.

“Love us, hate us, everybody’s talking about us. At the end of the day, that’s what you want,” he said. “There’s so much competition out there, in the wrestling industry as a whole. If you really think about it, with all of the different federations, independently big, sponsored and this and that, there’s something wrestling involved on live television almost every day of the week. There’s 40 million streaming services so it’s finding your niche and finding a place to fit in there.”

Scherr is excited about serving as a mentor to some of the younger wrestlers working with CYN.

“Gonna be able to go back on the road, and I got some really younger guys and stuff, in their early 20s, so it’s nice to be able to ride and mentor and help,” Scherr said. “You know, pass on the knowledge that the greats before me passed onto me, because at the end of the day, that’s really what this business is about.”

Scherr also discussed his love for his favorite big men of pro wrestling, and how he’s a big fan of Paul Wight, the former Big Show.

“Paul is a once in a lifetime talent,” Scherr said. “For a guy that size to be able to go out there and do it, the same with Andre. I’m hoping when it’s all said and done, when I hang up the boots for good, that my name gets brought into the graces with the likes of those. That means I’ve done something right.”