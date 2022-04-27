WWE partnering with DAZN for women’s boxing match at MSG

WWE is partnering with DAZN to co-promote Saturday’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The fight will make history as it will mark the first time women’s boxing headlines Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will air live and exclusively on DAZN.

It was noted that DAZN called WWE when brainstorming promotional ideas. It was decided that Team Katie Taylor will be led by fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch, while Team Amanda Serrano will be led by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Sheamus, Finn Balor, Shayna Baszler and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will join Lynch on Team Taylor, while Damian Priest, Alexa Bliss, Queen Zelina Vega and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will join Belair on Team Serrano.

Lynch and Belair will attend the official weigh-in on Friday, and a custom RAW Women’s Title belt will be given to the winner of the bout.

Stay tuned for more on WWE and DAZN. Below is the full press release issued to us today: