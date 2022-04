Matches announced for AEW Rampage

Announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage…

Hook & Danhausen Face To Face

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Kiera Hogan vs Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, & Trish Adore

Keith Lee vs Colton Gunn

Darby Allin vs Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Qualifer

Samoa Joe vs Trent Beretta for the ROH TV Title