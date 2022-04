Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the fuck did I spend my money on?

I spent it on fucking lobster, lots and lots of fucking lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!! pic.twitter.com/QfvIdqvhje

