Hangman Page says he has COVID-19, to miss tonight’s Dynamite

AEW World champion Adam “Hangman” Page will be missing Dynamite tonight as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Writing a message on Twitter, he said he won’t be there because his face is was “full of COVID snot” and told fans to enjoy the show regardless.

Last week AEW teased a potential Page vs Punk feud as the two had a stare down, albeit a short one, as they crossed each other on the ramp.