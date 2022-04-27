Deonna Purrazzo calls out fan for sending mail to her personal address

Deonna Purrazzo called out a fan who sent a package to her personal address, reminding others not to do that. This isn’t the first time a wrestling personality has had to call out fans for the breach of privacy, as Kayla Braxton did so last year. Mia Yim had to tell people not to visit her home.

Purrazzo wrote via Twitter: “Here with your monthly reminder: sending things to my personal address is NOT okay and is a complete invasion of privacy. There are proper channels to purchasing an autograph or an address to send these items too that I’ve shared NUMEROUS times. This goes DIRECTLY in the [trash].”