4/27/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and they are immediately joined by CM Punk.

Match #1 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood

They lock up, but neither man gets the advantage. Harwood applies a side headlock, but Wheeler turns it into a wrist-lock. Harwood counters into a wrist-lock of his own, but Wheeler comes back and takes Harwood to the mat. Harwood comes back with an ankle pick, and then takes Wheeler down with a side-headlock take down. They wrestle on the mat a bit, and then stand at a stalemate. They shake hands, and then Wheeler applies a standing arm-bar. Harwood sends him off the ropes, but Wheeler counters with a few shoulder tackles. Harwood comes back with a hip toss, but Wheeler delivers a scoop slam. Wheeler drops Harwood with an arm-drag, but Harwood comes back and delivers an inadvertent eye poke in the corner. Wheeler shoves him away as Harwood checks on him, and then delivers a knee to Harwood’s midsection. Wheeler sends Harwood into the ropes and delivers a chop. Wheeler applies a sleeper on the mat, but Harwood counters and puts Wheeler up top. Harwood delivers a chop and delivers a superplex. Harwood goes for a diving headbutt, but Wheeler rolls out of the way. Wheeler sends Harwood to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler delivers a suplex and delivers a back elbow. They each run the ropes, and then collide with simultaneous cross bodies. They get to their feet and exchange forearm shots. Harwood backs Wheeler into the corner, but Wheeler comes out with a roll-up. Harwood counters into a jack-knife cover, but Wheeler counters for another two count. Harwood goes for the slingshot power bomb, but Wheeler takes him down with a hurricanrana and gets another two count on a roll-up. Harwood delivers the slingshot power bomb now and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Wheeler kicks Harwood in the face and goes for a victory roll, but Harwood counters with a roll-up for two. Wheeler comes back with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Wheeler goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off and climbs as well. Wheeler gets free and knocks Harwood down, and Harwood’s knee wraps around the top turnbuckle. Wheeler goes for a back suplex, but Harwood turns it around and lands on Wheeler. Harwood goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out.

Wheeler sends Harwood off the ropes, but Harwood comes back with a cross-body and they fall to the floor. They get back into the ring right before the ten count, and then Harwood takes Wheeler down and goes for the Sharpshooter. He thinks against it, and Wheeler brings him to the mat for a two count, but Harwood counters right back and gets the roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Dax Harwood

-After the match, they share a hug and leave the ring together.

Footage of last week’s stare down between Adam Page and CM Punk is shown, and then it is announced that Punk will challenge Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Punk gets a mic and heads to the ring. Punk gives it up for Harwood and Wheeler, and then says he has never been in a locker room with as much talent as AEW has. He says he questioned if he can still do this when he returned, and now he can proudly say that he can. He says he is a fan of Adam Page and says everything he has done until now is just a warm up. Punk says he will always give 100 percent of himself because of the fans, and says he will always bet on himself. Punk says win, lose, or draw, Page will know he has been in a fight with him, and he will continue to fight until the wheels fall off.

Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky are backstage. Lambert says Sky is not in a Ladder Match for the TNT title by accident, and Sky says it was no accident that he was half of the first AEW World Tag Team Champions, and no accident that he went on a 402-day unbeaten streak to become the TNT Champion. He says he was screwed out of the title, and says there can be only one face of TNT, and we’re looking at him.

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/William Regal) vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) (w/Anthony Ogogo)

The Club attacks The Factory from the start, and Moxley and Comoroto become the legal men. Comoroto delivers a shot and Solo tags in, but Moxley delivers shots to Solo and beats him against the ropes. Moxley slams Solo to the mat and goes for the cover, but Solo kicks out. Moxley takes Solo to the corner and tags in Yuta. Yuta delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Solo kicks out and delivers a knee lift. Comoroto tags back in and drops Yuta with a back-body drop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Solo is in control of Yuta in the corner. Yuta comes back with a jaw-breaker, but Marshall tags in. Marshall sends Yuta to the apron, but Yuta comes back with a release German suplex. Danielson and Solo tags in, and Danielson delivers a few uppercuts, and then follows with chops and kicks in the corner. Danielson dives onto Marshall and Comoroto on the floor, and then delivers a shot to Solo in the ring. Danielson delivers a missile dropkick and goes for a series of kicks. Solo dodges the last one and gets a one count, but Marshall comes back in. Moxley quickly drops Marshall to the floor with a clothesline, and then Solo shoves Danielson to the mat from the top. Solo comes off the ropes, but Danielson counters with a dropkick and tags in Yuta. Comoroto tags in, as well, and throws Yuta across the ring. Comoroto throws Yuta again, and then rams him into the corner. Comroto goes for the Stampede, but Yuta counters with a front face-lock. Yuta turns it into a rear choke-hold, and then delivers a series of elbow strikes. Danielson and Moxley cut off Marshall and Solo, and then Yuta gets Comoroto in a pinning combination for the pin fall.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Schiavone is backstage with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm. Baker says there is no leaving this time, and Storm says she is not going anywhere and will see Hayter in the first round. Storm says she has a friend, as well, and Ruby Soho walks in. Soho says Baker always has something to say and gears up for a fight. Hayter is all for it, but Baker says they have other plans and need to visit Soho’s home in catering, and they walk away.

Schiavone is backstage with Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy says last week stung, because he knows he could have won, but he got a bit carried away. Cage says Jungle Boy doesn’t sound like a sore loser, but he does sound like a loser. Cage says he will dust it off and tells him to put the title on his shoulder where it belongs. Cage challenges any top five tag team, and Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs walk up. Starks says anytime, any place, they will take them on.

MJF and Shawn Spears are in a sky box for the next match. MJF insults the women of Philadelphia and says the people will get a lot more devastated when Archer destroys Wardlow.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Wardlow

Archer dives onto Wardlow and all of the security as they are taking the handcuffs off of Wardlow’s wrists. Archer tosses Wardlow in the ring and the bell rings. Wardlow comes back with a leaping hurricanrana, and then spears Archer in the corner. Wardlow drives his shoulder into Archer a few times, and then delivers an Alabama Slam. Wardlow goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Archer gets free and goes for the choke slam. Wardlow gets free and they both come off the ropes and drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines. They get to their feet and exchange shots. Wardlow backs Archer into the corner, but Archer comes back with a boot to the face. Archer delivers clubbing shots to Wardlow’s back, and then walks the ropes and takes Wardlow down with a moonsault press. Archer delivers the choke slam and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Archer puts Wardlow up top delivers a right hand. Archer delivers the Blackout and goes for the cover, but Wardlow counters into a crucifix pin for a two count. Archer takes Wardlow to the corner and sets up for the Blackout again, but Wardlow delivers elbow strikes to counter.

Archer counters back and climbs up top and delivers shots. Wardlow comes back with headbutts to send Archer to the mat. Wardlow connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Wardlow beings the Powerbomb Symphony and delivers four power bombs for the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

The Jericho Appreciation Society make their way to the ring for their sit down conversation with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. Angelo Parker says Tony Khan gave them this time because he knows that sports entertainers are best for business. Parker calls the fans the AEW Galaxy, and says there will be absolutely no physicality in the ring tonight, and tells Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to get to the ring. Kingston and Santana throw their chairs out of the ring, and Jericho says, once again, that the Earth is billions of years old and everyone is lucky enough to be living in the Chris Jericho Era. Jericho demands an apology to he and the Society for getting them banned from the arena last week, and Ortiz flips him off instead. Santana does the same, and then says Jericho turned his back on the two guys who knew him the best and were with him in the trenches. Daniel Garcia says their threats don’t mean anything, because they can’t him them tonight. Kingston says enough and tells Garcia to back up. Kingston says he hates this crap and knocks the table over and doesn’t care about this sports entertainment crap. Kingston tells Jericho to stop with the crap and says he doesn’t care if it’s five-on-three. Jericho says that’s the problem, it’s five-on-three, and they are too stupid to realize it. Jericho says they are going to take them out one by one and they are putting a hit on them. Kingston asks Jericho if he knows what a hit is, and Jericho asks Kingston if he is going to hit him and get kicked out of another company. Jericho tells Kingston to stand there and listen like a bitch. Kingston says he can smell the fear coming off of Jericho, and Kingston says they will put them in the ground. Kingston says Jericho isn’t prepared to do that, and then he and Ortiz and Santana leave the ring as Jericho stares Kingston down.

Sammy Guevara cuts a promo. He says he gets to kick Scorpio Sky’s ass for the third time, and congratulates Sky on being the most forgettable guy in AEW, and then makes out with Tay Conti.

Match #4 – Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Shida swings the kendo stick, but Deeb ducks and delivers an uppercut. Shida comes back with a clothesline and delivers shots on the mat. Deeb counters with shots of her own, but Shida comes back with a missile dropkick. Shida grabs a chair and sets it up on the floor, but Deeb gets back into the ring. Shida follows her and delivers shots, and then lays her over the top turnbuckle. Shida delivers a knee strike to the ribs and sends Deeb to the floor. Shida goes for a knee strike from the apron, but Deeb hits her with the chair. Deeb brings the chair in the ring, and then slams Shida’s knee onto it as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Deeb is sitting in the chair in the ring as Shida is still down clutching her knee. Deeb grabs Shida and tries to slam her knee into the chair again, but Shida counters and slams Deeb face-first into the chair. Deeb rolls to the floor and grabs a bag of powder from under the ring. Deeb throws the power in Shida’s face and grabs the kendo stick. Deeb delivers shots with the kendo stick and goes for the Detox, but Shida counters with a back body drop. Shida grabs the kendo stick and swings it, but she is still blinded by the powder. She connects with a shot to Deeb, and Deeb rolls to the floor, and then Shida pours water into her eyes to get the powder cleaned out. Shida delivers a dropkick from the steel steps and tosses Deeb back into the ring. Shida delivers more shots with the kendo stick and follows with knee strikes. Shida goes for the Katana, but Deeb gets a chair up to block the strike. Deeb goes up top, but Shida counters with a chair shot to the back. Shida delivers an avalanche Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Shida delivers another shot with the kendo stick, and then chokes Deeb with it. Deeb kicks off the ropes and gets a roll-up for two.

Shida delivers another shot witht he kendo stick and lays it on top of a chair. Shida picks Deeb up, but Deeb counters with a thumb to the eye. Deeb delivers the Detox onto the kendo stick and chair and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock and slams Shida’s knee onto the chair a few times. Deeb applies a Texas Cloverleaf and Shida taps out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

-The AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, is shown watching the aftermath backstage.

Lexy Nair is backstage with MJF and Spears. MJF gets her name wrong and yells at her to get out of his frame. He makes a phone call and offers six figures to the guy on the other end to take on Wardlow next week. MJF says the guy is smarter, bigger, and taller than Wardlow and you can’t…teach…that.

