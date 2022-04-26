WWE Raw ratings report for this week

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode drew an average of 1.614 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.06% from last week’s 1.648 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.701 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.836 million), the second hour drew 1.669 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.685 million) and the final hour drew 1.472 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.456 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 6.38% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.44 key demo rating represents 571,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.15% from the 615,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 spot. The NBA Playoffs game between the Nets and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.833 million viewers, also ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.33 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the Celtics vs. Nets NBA Playoffs game, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, the Jazz vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs game, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, FOX & Friends, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is up from last week’s #17 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo viewership since the January 17 episode. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.06% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 6.38% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode had no major sports competition.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.823 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Price Is Right drew 4.364 million viewers on CBS, American Song Contest drew 1.438 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.076 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 518,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. American Idol drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.72.

Monday’s live RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Becky Lynch’s first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38, the 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Sonya Deville, and Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest. The main event featured RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode