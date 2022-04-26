Von Wagner to replace Xyon Quinn on NXT tonight

WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn has been pulled from tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode as he is not medically cleared to compete.

Quinn was scheduled to face Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s NXT show, in a match that was just announced over the weekend. There is no word on exactly why he’s not cleared to compete, but WWE made the announcement this afternoon.

Quinn responded to the announcement and said he will be back soon.

“Minor setback, rest assured I’ll be back soon. [black chess pawn],” he wrote.

Von Wagner will now replace Quinn in the match against Tony D.

It was announced on last week’s NXT show that Wagner was under a storyline suspension, and had received a fine, due to the recent attack on Ikemen Jiro. That suspension was actually done to explain Wagner’s absence for the trip to NXT UK to work last week’s TV tapings, where he faced Saxton Huxley on Wednesday (spoiler results), and wrestled Sam Gradwell on Thursday (spoiler results).

Robert Stone, Wagner’s new manager, took to Twitter and commented on Wagner vs. D’Angelo, noting that he got Von’s suspension reduced.

“If Xyon isn’t man enough to step up and face Tony D, my guy will cause he’s not SOFT. I got Von’s suspension cut down. Now all I have to do is pay his fine which won’t be a problem,” Stone wrote.

It remains to be seen if Quinn is injured, or if there’s another reason he was pulled from the ring. He wrestled on last Tuesday’s show, defeating Wes Lee, and then defeated Draco Anthony the week before that. Quinn defeated Damon Kemp on the March 18 NXT Level Up show, and then defeated Dante Chen on the April 1 Level Up episode.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* The go-home build for Spring Breakin’

* Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

* Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* The NXT 2.0 debut of Nathan Frazer

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner (replacing Xyon Quinn)

Minor setback, rest assured I'll be back soon.♟ https://t.co/DYBYQkdrgq — XQ (@XyonQuinnWWE) April 26, 2022