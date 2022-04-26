Updated line-up for WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

This week’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.

Lashley never appeared in another RAW segment, but it was confirmed during RAW Talk that Omos vs. Lashley II will take place at WrestleMania Backlash.

Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, but WrestleMania Backlash will be the first standard bout where MVP is leading another Superstar against his former client.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card, along with the segment from RAW:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley