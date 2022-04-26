Preston Vance talks about his life long battle with Crohn’s Disease

Preston Vance talked about his life long battle with Crohn’s Disease via Twitter:

“20 years ago I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease. I was so young I had no idea what it was or how it was going to impact my life. I spent a lot of time at the University of Michigan pediatrics hospital. I was always miserable making the trip there. To make it better my mom would stop at Toys R Us and let me pick out a wrestling action figure. During this time is when I truly became obsessed with it. I made a promise to myself no matter what I’m goin through I’m going to get through it and be like these larger than life figures I idolized. 20 years forward I’ve now been wresting for 6 years and 2 currently with the best company in the world @allelitewrestling. But more importantly thanks to my doctors who found the right treatment that worked for me early and put me in remission for 14 years and counting. If I didn’t have this setback at such a young age I don’t think I’d be the person I am today. I never wanted to make it just for me I wanted to make it for that 10 year old kid going through the same stuff I went through, looking for answers, and searching for that defining it’s going to be ok and you can do whatever the f–k you want in life moment.”