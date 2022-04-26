Possible NXT spoiler for tonight

2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to PWInsider.

Steiner was brought in for tonight’s live NXT taping, which will be the go-home show for next Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin’ show.

Steiner has been involved in the build to Joe Gacy vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Spring Breakin’ as he was abducted by Gacy and Harland a few weeks back. Steiner was shown tied up in their cage on the April 5 show, but by the next week he was no longer being held. Gacy did keep Steiner’s WWE Hall of Fame ring, and tossed it into a fire pit before putting it on his own finger.

Last week’s NXT show ended with Breakker hunting Gacy down until he found him on the balcony above the NXT crowd. Gacy gave Steiner’s ring back to Breakker, but Bron then took a “leap of faith” as Gacy shoved him from the balcony, to the floor down below. The show went off the air with Gacy looking on as a group of “hooded disciples” surrounded Breakker on the floor, apparently to carry him away.

It’s interesting to note that Harland has not appeared since the April 5 episode, which closed with the abduction angle. There’s no word on why he has been away for a few weeks, or what the “hooded disciples” will do next in the storyline. There’s also no word on what WWE has planned for Steiner tonight, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with a promo for Breakker and Gacy:

* The go-home build for Spring Breakin’

* Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

* Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* The NXT 2.0 debut of Nathan Frazer

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn