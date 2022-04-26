NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the go-home build for next Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin’ special episode.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will feature the NXT 2.0 in-ring debut of NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer, plus six-person tag team action, and more. Tonight’s show will also feature a follow-up to last week’s show-ending angle with Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, as seen in the promo below.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for Spring Breakin’

* Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

* Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* The NXT 2.0 debut of Nathan Frazer

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for Breakker and Gacy: