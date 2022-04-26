Nathan Frazer
Real name: Benjamin Timmis
Height: ???
Weight: 180 lbs.
Date of birth: 1999
From: Jersey, Channel Islands, UK
Pro debut: 2018
Trained by: Black & Brave Wrestling Academy
Finishing move: Frog Splash
Biography
– Timmis began his career as ‘Benjamin Carter’
– On October 12, 2018, Carter defeated Christopher Carlton to win the Resolute P4P Title
– On February 8, 2019, Carter defeated Alex Zayne to win the Resolute Undisputed Title, but would lose it back in his first defense two months later
– In early September 2020, Carter wrestled a pair of matches for AEW. A match against Lee Johnson on Dark received rave reviews from critics and fans alike
– On September 19, Carter defeated Dante Leon, Xander Killen & Jan-C to win the SCWPro Iowa Title
– Carter made a one-night-only appearance for Impact on October 10, 2020, losing to Chris Sabin
– In November 2020, Timmis signed with WWE and would be assigned to NXT-UK as ‘Nathan Frazer’
– Frazer made his WWE debut on January 7, 2021, unsuccessfully challenging Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Title
– In April 2022, vignettes began airing to promote Frazer’s upcoming debut on the US version of NXT