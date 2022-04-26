Real name: Benjamin Timmis

Height: ???

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of birth: 1999

From: Jersey, Channel Islands, UK

Pro debut: 2018

Trained by: Black & Brave Wrestling Academy

Finishing move: Frog Splash

Biography

– Timmis began his career as ‘Benjamin Carter’

– On October 12, 2018, Carter defeated Christopher Carlton to win the Resolute P4P Title

– On February 8, 2019, Carter defeated Alex Zayne to win the Resolute Undisputed Title, but would lose it back in his first defense two months later

– In early September 2020, Carter wrestled a pair of matches for AEW. A match against Lee Johnson on Dark received rave reviews from critics and fans alike

– On September 19, Carter defeated Dante Leon, Xander Killen & Jan-C to win the SCWPro Iowa Title

– Carter made a one-night-only appearance for Impact on October 10, 2020, losing to Chris Sabin

– In November 2020, Timmis signed with WWE and would be assigned to NXT-UK as ‘Nathan Frazer’

– Frazer made his WWE debut on January 7, 2021, unsuccessfully challenging Jordan Devlin for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

– In April 2022, vignettes began airing to promote Frazer’s upcoming debut on the US version of NXT