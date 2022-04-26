Money In The Bank 2022 with 17,000 tickets sold at Allegiant Stadium

The Money In The Bank premium live event has an even slower start than SummerSlam and ticket sales for the show which will be held at the Allegiant Stadium aren’t doing great so far.

According to @WrestleTix, WWE moved nearly 17,000 tickets since they went on sale on March 17. Currently, the 70,000-seater stadium is configured to host just over 25,000 fans with only 50% of the stadium to be utilized come show time.

Unlike SummerSlam, most of the floor seats for this show have been sold. Some row two and three seats are still available for $1,800 each. The cheapest tickets are going for just $25 in the 400 level.

This is the first time that WWE will be holding Money In The Bank in a stadium and the second WWE event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in less than 12 months. Last August, WWE held SummerSlam at the same location.

WWE will not be having a big set for this show as the entrance will be from under section 120 with a long aisle, basically the same as SummerSlam last year.