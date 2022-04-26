LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

We immediately see Nikkita Lyons walking backstage as fans pop. The music hits and out comes Lyons to the ring now as fans cheer her on. Lash Legend is out next. Lash rushes the ring and they start brawling before the bell rings.

The bell hits and here we go. They keep brawling as fans chant for Lyons as Legend levels her with a boot and gets the upperhand. Lyons comes back with a Thesz Press and strikes for a pop. Lyons poses while sitting on top of Legend, but Legend launches her through the ropes to the floor and she lands hard. Legend taunts Lyons while she recovers and comes back to the apron. Legend charges and knocks Lyons back to the floor to boos.

Legend follows and talks more trash while working her over, then sending her into the steel ring steps. Legend poses on the apron to more boos. Legend keeps control and fans chant “you suck!” now. Legend tries to mount Lyons with some sloppy offense. Lyons rolls her for 2. Fans rally for Lyons again but she gets sent face-first into the turnbuckle. Legend with a 2 count.

Legend grounds Lyons again and keeps her down. Legend drops Lyons and goes for a jumping kick but Lyons blocks it. Lyons fights back and mounts some offense with kicks now. Lyons with a suplex for a pop. Lyons screams out and nails a German suplex. Lyons with a running splash in the corner, then more right hands.

Legend fights back as Lyons mounts her in the corner. Legend powers out and goes for a powerbomb across the ring but Lyons takes her down with a headscissors. Lyons follows up with a big kick to the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons sits up and celebrates as her music hits but Natalya immediately attacks to boos. Natalya and Legend double team Lyons until Cora Jade makes the save with her skateboard. Jade chops down Legend and sends her to the floor. Jade and Natalya face off now. Natalya ducks a skateboard shot and goes for the Sharpshooter but Lyons runs in with a big boot to send Natalya out of the ring. Jade and Lyons stand tall together in the ring, yelling out at Natalya and Legend.

– Tony D’Angelo is backstage now. He knocks Xyon Quinn for not being medically cleared to compete tonight, knocks Von Wagner and mentions how he will be sleeping with the fishes. Tony D briefly taunts Santos Escobar before walking off. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is backstage. Roderick Strong days they have to be honest about their situation, they are slipping and he can’t stand for it. Strong says this group is too good to let crumble like his last group, and they need to take things seriously. He scolds The Creed Brothers for failing to get the NXT Tag Team Titles but still acting like they’re at the top. They speak up but Strong says all he’s hearing is excuses, which is why he’s booked a match for next Tuesday. He reveals that next week’s show will feature The Creed Brothers against a tag team that is no stranger to NXT. But who, Roddy? Strong says they’ve just arrived because they have a match tonight. The Viking Raiders walk up. They face off with The Creed Brothers and the brothers nod in return.

– We see what happened to NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the hands of Joe Gacy last week to end the show. There will be an update on Breakker later tonight.

Von Wagner vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Robert Stone. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo to a pop.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. Von slaps Tony D on the back and they have some words now. They lock up and Von rams Tony into the corner, placing his cheek on the top turnbuckle and talking some trash. They go to lock up again but Tony goes behind and shoves him. They trade more jabs and trash talking. Tony grabs Von from behind but Von gets free. Von grabs Tony from behind again and slams him to the mat. They go for another lock-up but Tony goes for the leg.

Von fights him off and takes him to the corner for big shoulder thrusts. Von whips Tony into the ropes and chops him down. Tony unloads with strikes from the corner but Wagner cuts him off, then knees him down. They tangle some more and Von drops Tony, then chokes him with the middle rope as the referee warns him. Tony drops Von into the ropes face-first, then knocks him out of the ring.

Von rushes back in but Tony keeps control, sending him back to the floor with a clothesline. Tony follows but Von rams him into the edge of the apron as Stone yells words of encouragement. Von scoops Tony D and slams him on the apron as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Tony fights up and out of a headlock. Von catches him with a big Spinebuster for another 2 count. Von scoops Tony on his shoulders but Tony fights out. Tony with a big overhead throw across the ring. Tony with a big belly-to-belly suplex now. The referee checks on Tony D as Stone looks on. Von and Tony trade lefts and rights to their feet. Tony with a big takedown. Tony keeps control and mounts more offense as fans cheer him on. Von cuts him off with one big clothesline to easily turn it back around.

Von scoops Tony on his shoulders but Tony slides out. They trade counters. Von sends Tony to the apron but he lands bad and slips, then falls to the floor. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro run out, then jump up on the apron to distract the referee while Von is down now. The mystery man from last week (Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren?) yank them off the apron and fight them at ringside. Santos Escobar runs over the other side of the ring while the referee is distracted, and takes out Tony’s leg with a baton.

Santos taunts Tony D at ringside now as Tony struggles to get back up. Tony barely beats the count out, and runs back in, but Von runs over him with a big boot for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall with Stone as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Roxanne Perez is backstage talking about her debut with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) walks up and says it smells like trash back here. They downplay Roxanne’s debut win, saying she only got it because of the pajama dork, Wendy Choo. Perez says a win is a win. They have some words and Perez says she doesn’t mind showing them that her debut wasn’t a fluke tonight. Rose says she will show Perez the difference between someone who is a champion, and someone who only dreams of becoming one. Toxic Attraction walks off. Indi and Persia tell Perez don’t worry, she’s got this.

– We get a brief vignette for Nathan Frazer, who is debuting tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen getting hyped up for tonight’s six-person match. They are ready to handle business. Sofia Cromwell walks by and distracts Brooks, but Josh gets him back focused on tonight’s match.

Nathan Frazer vs. Bodhi Hayward

We go back to the ring as Bodhi Hayward waits. The music hits and out next comes NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer making his NXT 2.0 debut. Grayson Waller suddenly appears out of nowhere at ringside, pulling Bodhi out of the ring and taking him out at ringside. A confused Frazer looks on from the entrance-way.

Waller takes the mic and starts ripping into Frazer, saying no one cares about Frazer as this is Waller’s NXT, and he will get embarrassed if he comes any closer to the ring. Waller says he doesn’t need Sanga or anyone else. The Chase University student group chants “you suck!” from the crowd and Waller starts yelling at them for last week’s distraction. Andre Chase comes down from his student group in the crowd, and has words for Waller.

Waller turns around to Frazier suddenly nailing a missile dropkick from the top to take Waller down. Frazer unloads on Waller, sending him to the floor. Frazer runs the ring and nails a big dive to the floor, taking Frazer down again. Chase and Bodhi are in the ring with Frazer now. Chase tells Waller what we have here… is a teachable moment! Fans pop as Chase, Hayward and Frazer stand tall together while Waller is still down on the ramp. We go to replays.

– Vic and Wade announce that there will be a 2022 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament this year, kicking off in two weeks. We get a vignette for the first confirmed competitor – Arianna Grace. This is Bianca Carelli, the daughter of Santino Marella. Arianna talks about being a former beauty queen but with experience in training MMA and boxing. She warns the other competitors in the tournament.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

We go back to the ring and out comes Katana Chance, the former Kacy Catanzaro, with Kayden Carter. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Tiffany Stratton, asking about last week’s win over Sarray. Tiffany interrupts and says this is her time on the mic. She whines about Sarray pulling her hair to cheat last week. Grayson Waller interrupts and he’s upset about Nathan Frazer. Stratton goes on about how Frazer looks homeless and so on. Waller and Stratton seem to get on the same page here as they take shots at Frazer, and disrespect McKenzie. Stratton and Waller have made a connection now. They agree that Frazer should debut against Waller. We go back to the ring and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are out. Carter and Leon start things off. They show each other up with some dance moves.

Leon charges with a big dropkick. Feroz tags in for the double team to send Carter to the floor. Feroz chases Carter around the ring and back in, and gets stomped on. Chance tags in for the double team. Chance with a twisting splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Fans chant for Chance now as she goes back to work on Feroz. Leon counters, kicks Chance and takes her down into an armbar.

Chance ends up hitting a crossbody for a 2 count. Feroz gets double teamed on the apron now, with a kick to each side of her head. Carter covers for 2. Carter grounds Feroz now as Leon waits for a tag. Chance launches herself over the top rope with a senton for a 2 count. Chance grounds Feroz now with an abdominal stretch as fans do dueling chants. Feroz breaks free with a hip toss. Leon finally tags in as does Carter.

Leon runs wild and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Carter kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two teams. Carter tries to tag but Chance disappeared from the apron. Carter gets beat down some more but Leon misses a moonsault. Feroz tags back in but now Chance is back on the apron. Chance tags in and goes to the top. Chance hits the big 450 while Carter drops Feroz for the pin to win.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Chance and Carter stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Chance and Carter dance around the ring as fans cheer them on.

– Brooks Jensen is down backstage, clutching his leg as officials and medics tend to him. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley walk up but the medic says Jensen can’t compete tonight. Jensen insists he’s good to go but they say no. Briggs is seething now, saying “they” or Legado del Fantasma did this and have left him no choice. Briggs storms off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a dark/fiery vignette from the former Kay Lee Ray, to introduce herself as Alba Fyre. She says it’s been 8 months since this journey began. She is a fighter, a warrior, and a champion, but she has to resurrect her past to understand. She goes on and says fire is a rebirth for her and where she comes from, fire means life. She then reveals the new name – Alba Fyre.

3-on-2 Handicap Match:Legado del Fantasma vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley are already out. This is a 3-on-2 Handicap Match due to the attack on Brooks Jensen. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Briggs suddenly attacks Toro from behind, while Henley does the same to Lopez while they are posing. The referee finally restores order and we get the bell. Lopez and Henley go at it now. Lopez spikes Henley and drops elbows. Briggs tags in and unloads on Wilde and Toro. Briggs takes them both out and yells out for a pop. Briggs cheers Fallon on as she unloads on Lopez. They both connect with big right hands on their opponents and celebrate at ringside. Briggs catches Toro in mid-air but Wilde takes his knee out to make the save. Wilde goes to work on Briggs’ knee now.

Robert Stone briefly joins the announcers and indicates that Brooks Jensen was attacked by Von Wagner because he had wandering eyes when Sofia Cromwell walked by. Wilde and Toro double team Briggs in the corner now. They keep the quick offense and tags going, then nail a double back suplex out of the corner. Wilde with a 2 count. They go on for a few minutes until it comes back down to Henley and Lopez going at it.

Henley with a close 2 count but Lopez kicks her in the head. Briggs tags back in, runs over Wilde with shoulders, then knocks Toro off the apron. Briggs unloads on Wilde and hits a big splash but Lopez breaks the pin up. Fallon attacks but Lopez knocks he to the floor. Lopez follows and rams Fallon into the barrier. Lopez and Fallon brawl away from the ring it looks like.

Wilde and Briggs are left alone in the ring going at it. Toro tags in, walks the top rope and hits a big dropkick. Wilde and Toro with a big double team combo move to Briggs for the pin to win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– McKenzie is backstage with Natalya and Lash Legend, talking about next week’s Spring Breakin’ match against Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons. Natalya goes on about how Jade is too young and dumb to get the message a few weeks ago. She says it’s fitting that next week is NXT Spring Breakin’ as she promises to break Jade’s legs and put the rest of the locker room on notice. Natalya already noticed one girl who got the message, Lash Legend. Legend gets hyped up for teaming with a real legend, and says they will take care of Jade and Lyons next week. Legend says it is not over between she and Lyons. Legend goes on and says she will then take that momentum into the Breakout Tournament.

Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes to join Vic and Wade for commentary. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament vignette for Kiana James, the former Kayla Inlay. She brags on having sophistication and bringing it into the tournament, and says she’s calculated all the odds and found that they work out in her favor. James says any successful woman knows her worth and clout, and she has both, in spades. James says she’s relentless in the corporate world and the ring. We go back to the ring and out comes Trick Williams with Carmelo Hayes. Grimes is on commentary. Solo Sikoa is already waiting in the ring. The bell hits and they go at it. Fans are behind Solo early on.

Trick with shots to the gut to take control after a slow start. Trick sends Solo into the turnbuckles, and again shoulder-first. Trick sends Solo from corner to corner, ramming his shoulder into the turnbuckles. Trick works on the arm now but he looks nervous. They run the ropes and Solo levels Trick with a shoulder. Solo scoops Trick for a slam in the middle of the ring.

Solo goes to work on Trick’s arm now as fans chant “Uce!” to him. Solo with a big chop to the chest, and another hold on the arm. More back and forth between the two. Solo runs into a big dropkick now. Trick grounds Solo as fans rally for him. Trick with a big strike but Solo eats it and gets hyped up. Solo mounts more offense and levels Trick with a big right hand.

Solo with clotheslines now, telling Trick to bring it. Solo with a running splash in the corner, then another across the ring. Solo with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Solo goes to the top for the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes and Solo are in the ring now as they have a few words. Hayes interrupts and gets in Grimes’ face. Solo drops Grimes with a big kick, when it looks like he was going for Hayes, who moved and still went down. Solo looks at Grimes, Hayes and Trick, who are all down now, then he makes his exit as they watch.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are backstage now. Blade is uncertain about his abilities, but Enofe gets him hyped up for their next match against The Viking Raiders. Blade heads out, pumped up, as Enofe looks to the ceiling and screams out, “Let’s go!” This was really bad. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma is backstage bragging about tonight’s win. Santos Escobar brings up how Tony D’Angelo lied about not knowing about those two goons from last week. Santos says Tony got a taste of his own medicine because no one threatens Escobar. Escobar says he got Tony’s message last week, but now it looks like Tony got his message. Santos leads his group away so that they can celebrate.

