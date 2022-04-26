FTR question WWE’s renewed interest in having them back

Appearing on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the current ROH Tag Team champions FTR questioned WWE’s interest in them and wondered if they really want them back or if they just don’t want AEW to have them.

News came out last week that WWE was interested in bringing back Wheeler and Harwood to the company but Harwood was not sure about the reasoning behind it.

“Do they want us? Or do they want AEW to not have us?” Wheeler wondered. “It’s cool for Cody to do what he’s done, but there’s just so many unknowns there. Would they ever focus on tag team wrestling the way we’ve been able to the last two years?”

Meanwhile, Harwood said that he doesn’t know if the mentality at WWE changed as far as what they want from tag team wrestling. “We’re getting to show everybody what tag team wrestling can be and what our vision of it is,” Harwood said.

Harwood added that they left WWE because they didn’t put a focus on tag team wrestling and they knew there was a ceiling to where they could go. “We wanted to do more, we wanted to be known as the greatest tag team of all time and we had to leave there to do that,” he said.

The duo added that they will not be talking contracts with anyone as long as they’re under a deal with AEW out of respect for Tony Khan. “We have way too much respect for him, and our word means something,” Harwood added.