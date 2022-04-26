DEFY Wrestling to air live stream featuring Jon Moxley on Pluto TV

DEFY WRESTLING SET FOR FIRST-EVER LIVE STREAM

APRIL 25, 2022

SEATTLE — DEFY Wrestling and Mark Out Media will bring a free live stream to Pluto TV’s Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel on Saturday, April 30 at 11 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Pacific)

DEFY WILD ONES, featuring Jon Moxley vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Swerve Strickland, and more, streams live from Seattle’s historic Washington Hall at 11 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Pacific)

The stream marks the first-ever live offering from both DEFY and Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel.

“We’re stepping off the proverbial cliff,” DEFY founder Jim Perry said. “DEFY is known for having the loudest fans in pro wrestling, and our team is thrilled to showcase what the experience inside Washington Hall is like to a live audience on Pluto TV.”

Pluto TV Pro Wrestling is dedicated to the best of professional wrestling, from classic match-ups to the latest rising stars, including episodes of DEFY NOW.

Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. Fans can also watch via web browser at https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/pluto-tv-wrestling