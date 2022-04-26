CM Punk set for commentary on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will be joining the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Punk will join the commentary team for the bout, which will be a qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and the first one-on-one battle between the FTR members.

You can see the announcement below, along with the card for the show:

* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler (CM Punk on commentary)

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dante Martin, Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson