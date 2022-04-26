Bad Bunny lands Marvel leading role as wrestler El Muerto

Music megastar and occasional WWE Superstar Bad Bunny will be portraying a “super powered wrestler” El Muerto in a new Marvel movie with the same title. The news was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch during CinemaCon yesterday in Las Vegas.

Bad Bunny will become the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

A huge wrestling fan, Bunny described his role as “amazing” and “incredible” as he loves pro wrestling. “I grew up watching wrestling and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion, so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me and it will be epic,” he said.

Known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, El Muerto has his powers handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask, with previous opponents including Spider-Man himself. Bunny will portray an antihero on the verge of inheriting his father’s power.

Bunny has a WrestleMania and a Royal Rumble under his belt already, impressing his peers during training for his Mania match last year where he teamed with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny wowed the crowed with his moves and got great feedback from fans. He also participated in this year’s Royal Rumble but was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.