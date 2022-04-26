4/26/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary.
—
- Red Velvet defeated Dulce Tormenta
- Lee Moriarty (w/Matt Sydal) defeated Serpentico
- Anna Jay and Skye Blue defeated Raychell Rose and The Bunny
- Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo)
- Abadon defeated Charlette Renegade
- Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Frankie Kazarian, The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy), and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated Angelico, Max Caster, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and The Blade