WWE Raw preview for tonight

The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by a 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. The WWE Legend made his official TV debut with a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 edition of SmackDown.

WWE has also announced Becky Lynch’s return for tonight’s RAW. This will be her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

The arena is advertising a Homecoming Celebration for hometown star Belair at tonight’s show, but that will likely be something for the local crowd. Belair will defend her title against Sonya Deville on the RAW broadcast. The venue is also advertising a SmackDown match with The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus, which was also last week’s dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.