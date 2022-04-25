Tammy Sytch blames “light” heart attack for fatal car crash

Tammy Sytch blamed a “light” heart attack which caused her to crash into another car in front of her which resulted into the death of a 75-year-old man.

Sytch, responding to a tweet from someone asking how fast she was driving when she slammed into the car who was stopped at a traffic light, said, “Hmmm about 10 since I was slowing down.”

That contradicts several eye witness accounts who said that she was driving at a very high speed before she crashed into the stationary car. Besides, driving at “10” will unlikely cause death when slamming into someone else’s car.

Sytch is still out roaming free despite causing the fatal crash as the Ormond Beach Police Department is still waiting for the complete toxicology report.

The family of the victim, Julian L. Lasseter, filed a civil lawsuit against Sytch and her boyfriend last week.