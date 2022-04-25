Spoilers: 4/24/22 Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Impact Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below (per Impact Asylum):

* Tenille Dashwood def. Gisele Shaw

* Violent By Design, Heath & Rhino, and The Briscoes all confronted each other in a promo segment.

* The Briscoes def. Heath and Rhino

* Bhupinder Guijar def. VSK. Shera attacked VSK after, and Shera vs. Guijar was set for Under Siege.

* Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) def. the Motor City Machine Guns and Mike Bailey. Bullet Club and Honor No More brawled afterward.

* Rosemary and Havok interrupted Taya Valkyrie during a promo. Deonna Purrazzo came out and attacked Valkyrie.

* Rosemary and Havok def. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander def. Moose to retain. Tomohiro Ishii came out and stared down Alexander afterward.

* Tables Match: W. Morrissey def. Brian Myers

* X-Division Championship: Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero. Austin will defend against Trey Miguel ay Under Siege.

* Masha Slamovich def. an unnamed opponent

* BeyBlade def. The Souljas. More Bullet Club vs. Honor No More brawling after.

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Steve Maclin

* PCO def. JONAH