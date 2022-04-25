Raw to air on OLN for 3 weeks in Canada due to schedule conflict

Sportsnet in Canada announced that Monday Night Raw will be pre-empted for the next three episodes due to programming conflicts.

Tonight’s show and the ones on May 2 and May 9 will be airing on OLN Canada instead of Sportsnet 360. Sportsnet subs can also stream Raw live on the SN NOW app by logging in with their credentials for their TV provider.

Instead, Sportsnet 360 will air NHL’s Flyers vs Blackhawks tonight and next week will broadcast a Stanley Cup playoff.

Raw will return on Sportsnet 360 with the May 16 episode.