Police department issues statement on the Tammy Sytch driving incident

The Ormond Beach Police Department has released a statement about Tammy Sytch:

“We have received part of the toxicology report. If charges are filed they will not be until the investigation is completed. We will update the press release once a decision is reached.” On social media Sytch is trying to claim she had a seizure and the deceased had a heart attack, apparently in an effort to say that nothing that happened in the accident is her fault.

The WWE hall of famer was involved in a fatal car crash in Volusia County, Florida, that killed a 75-year-old man on March 25, 2022. According to a police report from the Ormond Beach Police Department, Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento that had been stopped at a stoplight. Witnesses told police that Sytch was driving at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the Kia Sorento. The driver was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Sytch was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police said that toxicology results could ultimately lead to criminal charges against Sytch.

