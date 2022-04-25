News on Vince McMahon and Theory

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees new WWE United States Champion Theory as a younger version of John Cena.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes how a source anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory now that his push is in full effect.

It was also stated that a source with direct knowledge said Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful.”

McMahon has worked a storyline with Theory for months now, which included the WrestleMania 38 loss to Pat McAfee. Vince also introduced Theory to the crowd as champion after his recent WWE United States Title win over Finn Balor on the April 18 RAW.

As noted earlier, Theory tweeted a Happy 45th Birthday message to Cena this past weekend, which included a clip of Theory taunting a young Cena fan about how he’s better than the WWE Legend. You can click here to see Cena’s response to Theory.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Theory’s push, but officials have reportedly been high up on him for a while now.

Stay tuned for more.