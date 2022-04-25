Karl Lauer passes away

The Cauliflower Alley Club is devasted to report the passing of one of the cornerstones of our club, a man recognized by many as Mr. CAC, Karl Lauer.

Word reached our offices Sunday evening of Mr. Lauer’s sudden passing today and, at this point in time, no further details have been made available.

An entrepreneur his entire life, Karl spent 32 years as president and CEO of Flot Aire Inc. and from 1979 to 1994 promoted Pro Wrestling in the state of California, and in 1995 he founded Missouri’s World Legion Wrestling and hired Harley Race to be his booker. He also owned a cattle ranch and, of course, served as Executive Vice President of the Cauliflower Alley Club from 1979 until April 2014. He also served as a state of Missouri Office of Athletics Inspector for professional wrestling, boxing and MMA events from the year 2000 until the time of his passing.

At the time of his passing Karl was serving on the executive board of the CAC as the senior advisor and communicator.

Born Aug. 12, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Karl was predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann.

The CAC extends our sincerest condolences to Karl’s family and friends as we mourn Karl’s passing as one of our own.

Funeral arrangements will be posted when available.