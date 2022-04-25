John Cena responds to Theory

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has responded to a message from WWE United States Champion Theory.

Theory tweeted a clip from a WWE live event held this weekend, to wish Cena a happy 45th birthday. The video shows Theory bragging to a young Cena fan about how he’s better.

Theory captioned the video with, “Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you…”

Cena responded on Twitter this morning and issued some advice to the up & coming Superstar.

“Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. [tumbler glass emoji],” Cena wrote.

You can see the full tweets below:

Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… pic.twitter.com/SWw8HgYD69 — Theory (@austintheory1) April 24, 2022